Sears Canada (TSE:SCC) Trading Down 22.5%

Sears Canada Inc (TSE:SCC) (NASDAQ:SRSC) shares fell 22.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.62. 251,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 30,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

About Sears Canada (TSE:SCC)

Sears Canada Inc (Sears) is a Canada-based multi-channel retailer company. The Company operates through merchandising segment. Its merchandising operations include the sale of goods and services through its retail channels, which includes its full-line, Sears Home, Hometown, Outlet, Corbeil Electrique Inc (Corbeil) stores and its direct (catalogue/Internet) channel.

