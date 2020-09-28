Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $1.79 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00016695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $36.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00253474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00096015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.01573877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00184656 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

