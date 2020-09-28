Sessia (KICKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $558,513.22

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $558,513.22 and $557,739.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.04819266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033699 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,929,076 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

