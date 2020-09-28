Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Declines By 88.9%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Internet Initiative Japan stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

