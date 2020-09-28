Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion PLC (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Drops By 90.6%

JD Sports Fashion PLC (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JDDSF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut JD Sports Fashion from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $$9.25 during trading on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

