Short Interest in Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Drops By 86.1%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

Get Parnell Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal  U.S., Production Animal  Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.