Skycoin Hits Market Cap of $9.23 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $91,456.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00004537 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, ChaoEX and Binance. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00253370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.01574455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00184619 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

