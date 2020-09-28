SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 221.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

