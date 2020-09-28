SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives $5.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE SM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,679,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 184,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 154,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

