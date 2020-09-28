SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

