SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $87.54. Approximately 811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 212.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 415.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

