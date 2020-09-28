SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised SSR Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$46.00 price target on SSR Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 886,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 52.59. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01.

In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,972.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

