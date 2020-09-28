Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of SLFPF remained flat at $$2.77 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

