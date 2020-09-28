Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.6%.

STWD opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

