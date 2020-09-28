Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Store Capital has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Store Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Store Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

NYSE:STOR opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. Store Capital’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Store Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

