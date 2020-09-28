STPAY Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147,651.00 (STP)

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. STPAY has a market capitalization of $154.93 million and $147,651.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPAY token can currently be bought for about $35.78 or 0.00333721 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STPAY has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043004 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.17 or 0.05001442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033651 BTC.

About STPAY

STPAY (CRYPTO:STP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official website is stpay.org . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . STPAY’s official message board is t.me/stpaychannel

STPAY Token Trading

STPAY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

