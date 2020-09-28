STRAKS Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $15,328.51 and $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,714.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.93 or 0.03303305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.02123007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00425679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00878682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00050913 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00532989 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

