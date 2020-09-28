StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Coindeal. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $232,451.47 and $180.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,104,895,827 coins and its circulating supply is 16,691,701,473 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.