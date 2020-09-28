Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Stryker has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE:SYK opened at $205.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.06. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

