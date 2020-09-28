Sun Communities Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 230.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Sun Communities stock opened at $142.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

