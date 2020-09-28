Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVA. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NOVA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. 1,668,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,504. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.64.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

