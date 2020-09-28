Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.72

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 72.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Superior Plus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.87 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.97 and a 12-month high of C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$450.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

