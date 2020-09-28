Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0188

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Swarm has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $8,279.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00253405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.01571973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00184824 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

