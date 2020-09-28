Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Receives CHF 91.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 91.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SREN. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

