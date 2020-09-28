Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 682,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.25. 666,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.23. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.