Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,121 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,619 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,113. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

