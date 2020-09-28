Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.68%.

TAYD opened at $9.27 on Monday. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAYD. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

