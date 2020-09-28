TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years.

TSI stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

