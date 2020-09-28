Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Tecnoglass has increased its dividend by 124.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGLS. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

