Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.57.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Tesla stock traded up $13.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.20. 49,445,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,393,609. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.06, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

