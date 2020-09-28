Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. 506,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,436. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 311,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

