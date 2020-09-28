Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $62.01. 564,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,848. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.