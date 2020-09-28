The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

ENSG opened at $55.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,001.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $578,812. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

