THETA Trading Up 26.7% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Fatbtc and Upbit. THETA has a market capitalization of $624.28 million and $59.33 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, IDEX, Gate.io, WazirX, Binance, Fatbtc, Upbit, DDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

