Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

