Tierion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $126,821.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $126,821.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.09 or 0.04975494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033661 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.