Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) Shares Up 7.7%

Tiger Resource PLC (LON:TIR)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 1,474,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,828% from the average session volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $645,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

