Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Shares of Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.26 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.26 ($0.97). 995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and a PE ratio of 24.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.08.

About Titon (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

