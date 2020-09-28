Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Receives C$27.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:TXG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.38. 221,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,703. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.79 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 86.53.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$151.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$274,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,669.82. Also, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$1,050,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,944,802.02.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

