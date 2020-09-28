Traceability Chain (TAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00077257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001264 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042898 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00093471 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008498 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

