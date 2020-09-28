True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

True North Commercial has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.00 million during the quarter.

