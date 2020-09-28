TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.04819266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033699 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

