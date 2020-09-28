UGAS Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $565,151.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.04819266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033699 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

