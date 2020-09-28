Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 0.4%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

