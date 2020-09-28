UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00011725 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $12.21 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00425617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

