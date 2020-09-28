UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 0.8%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.64 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). 249,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 143,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.30 ($1.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 1.16 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

