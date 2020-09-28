Uquid Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.38 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $7.81 or 0.00072946 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $78.10 million and $32.38 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 124.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.11 or 0.04830151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033710 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDAX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.