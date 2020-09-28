USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00009446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00253474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00096015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.01573877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00184656 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 10,990,063 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.