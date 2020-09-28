Utrust Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.59 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $59.76 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043004 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.17 or 0.05001442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

