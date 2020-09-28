Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (TSE:VRX) Shares Down 3.3%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.80. Approximately 1,232,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,382,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.86.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Company Profile (TSE:VRX)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit